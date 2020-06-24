Human Rights Campaign to Sue Trump Administration

The Trump administration’s recent decision to roll back civil rights protections for transgender people in health care has outraged civil rights activists and organizations advocating for transgender rights. The administration move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling protecting gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. Now, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization says it will sue the administration over its decision to roll back health care protections. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.

Camera: Yuriy Zakrevskiy