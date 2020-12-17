Hyper Realistic Masks to Be Sold in Japan

A mask shop in Tokyo has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions.

Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others from the coronavirus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

Okawara owns a shop that typically makes masks for parties and theatrical performances, and he has "bought" the faces of real people for about $388 (40,000 yen) each to make these unique face masks.

He launched the project in mid-October via his homepage and social media, calling on people to send in their photos. He then scanned their actual faces to create the masks that are selling for $948 apiece.

Okawara said he has received offers from 100 people to sell their faces, including from overseas.

Okawara said the scanning and production process is a business secret and would not elaborate.

(Reuters)