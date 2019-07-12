I-C-E Agents to Start Immigration Raids on 2000 Undocumented People

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the week's headlines including I-C-E agents are to start immigration raids on 2000 undocumented people this Sunday, and Iranian military vessels tried to "impede the passage" of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent of West Wing Reports, Tom DeFrank of National Journal and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.