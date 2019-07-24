India Denies PM Modi Asked Trump to Mediate in Kashmir Dispute with Pakistan
July 24, 2019 05:16 AM
India Denies PM Modi Asked Trump to Mediate in Kashmir Dispute with Pakistan video player.
A political storm has erupted in India over remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to help mediate in the longstanding dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad over the region of Kashmir. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Trump and expressed surprise at India's reaction. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.