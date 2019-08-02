India Exporters Fear Loss of American Business After US Scraps Trade Privileges

South & Central Asia

Simmering trade tensions between the United States and India have heated up as Washington presses India to lower tariffs and give more access to its market. The U.S. has scrapped trade privileges that allowed imports of over $6 billion worth of goods from India with lower or zero duties under a program known as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). Anjana Pasricha visited one of the beneficiaries of the GSP program on the outskirts of New Delhi to see how businesses have been affected by the trade dispute.

