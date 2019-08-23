India-Kashmir

August 23, 2019 07:05 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
India-Kashmir
India-Kashmir audio player.

India recently declared that the semi-autonomous regions of Jammu and Kashmir are now “part of the union,” a move that Pakistan, with which India has repeatedly fought over this mountainous northern region, has denounced. Muslim-majority Kashmir and Jammu have not only lost their semi-autonomy, but also India has changed regulations to allow Indians to buy property there, a move seen by critics as a means of turning the population of Jammu and Kashmir more Hindu. On this edition of Encounter, guest host Jeffrey Young discusses the implications of India’s actions with Atlantic Council South Asia Director Irfan Nooruddin and Foreign Policy Magazine Managing Editor Ravi Agrawal.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 19:05
Liberia-Mozambique Update
People march during a protest to voice discontent towards the presidency of former footballer George Weah, whose policies they see as having failed to curb economic decline and mitigate corruption, in Monrovia, Liberia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 19:05
White Supremacist Violence/Election Security
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 19:05
Mueller Testimony Ramifications
Former special counsel Robert Mueller listens to committee members give their opening remarks before he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 24, 2019.
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 19:05
Venezuela Update
Former workers of Petroleos de Venezuela, PDVSA, shout slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a protest outside of the Vice President's office, demanding the paid of salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2019.
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 19:05
Politics and Substance of the Immigration Crisis
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official gives direction to a person outside the building that houses ICE and the Atlanta Immigration Court, June 12, 2019.