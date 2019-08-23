India-Kashmir

India recently declared that the semi-autonomous regions of Jammu and Kashmir are now “part of the union,” a move that Pakistan, with which India has repeatedly fought over this mountainous northern region, has denounced. Muslim-majority Kashmir and Jammu have not only lost their semi-autonomy, but also India has changed regulations to allow Indians to buy property there, a move seen by critics as a means of turning the population of Jammu and Kashmir more Hindu. On this edition of Encounter, guest host Jeffrey Young discusses the implications of India’s actions with Atlantic Council South Asia Director Irfan Nooruddin and Foreign Policy Magazine Managing Editor Ravi Agrawal.