Indian Health Workers Tackle Rivers to Reach Remote Villagers in Vaccination Drive

With no bridges to traverse, health workers crossed waist-deep icy waters in a bid to bring India's COVID-19 vaccination drive to remote areas in the country's north.

Aided by locals and carrying boxes of COVID vaccinations, Indian health workers waded through the Ans River, gusting from the mighty Pir Panjal ranges, on their way to vaccinate far-flung villages of the country's northern Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Following a raging wave of the coronavirus pandemic, daily COVID-19 cases in India had eased, with data from the health ministry Tuesday, June 8, showing 86,498 infections in the last 24 hours—the lowest in 66 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation Monday, June 7, the federal government would bear the cost of vaccinating all adults from June 21. His previous policy of getting individual states to pay for immunizations for those aged under 45 years was widely criticized.

(Reuters)