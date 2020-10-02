Indian Protesters Clash With Police as Unrest Flares Over Gang Rape

Protesters from various opposition political parties across India clashed with police, Friday, October 2, as anger over the gang rape and death of a low-caste young woman continued to grow.

Two opposition politicians from the India Trinamool Congress Party briefly scuffled with police when they attempted to meet the family members of the victim just outside of her village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.

After clashes in the area, Wednesday, September 30, authorities said they were barring gatherings of five or more people and would block politicians from the area.

In other localities, protesters, mainly aligned with opposition parties, carried photographs of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi and faced off with police.

The 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community died from injuries Tuesday, September 29, after being attacked on September 14 near her home, authorities said. The Dalit community often faces violence and discrimination.

(Reuters)