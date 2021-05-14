Inspired by George Floyd Case, Other Police Brutality Victims Seek Justice

Inspired by the verdict in the George Floyd murder case, relatives of other alleged police brutality victims in the U.S. want their cases reopened. It’s not so clear-cut. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at the complexities of their quest to seek justice. Be advised that this report contains language and video that some might find disturbing.

Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias Producer: Veronica Balderas Iglesias