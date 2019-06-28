East Asia Pacific

Iran to be Discussed at G-20 Meeting in Japan

June 28, 2019 03:44 AM
Iran is expected to be one of the major topics at the G-20 meeting in Japan, where leaders of industrialized nations are meeting Friday and Saturday for an annual summit. Meanwhile U.S. and Iranian diplomats met with European counterparts in an effort to find a solution to the political crisis that rose after the United States abandoned the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. U.S. tensions with Iran were also addressed at a NATO meeting in Belgium on Thursday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

