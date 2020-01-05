Iraq’s Parliament to US Military: 'Get Out'

Iranians flooded the streets Sunday as the body of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike, has been brought back Sunday to Iran for burial. Also Sunday Iran said it will no longer limit itself to the restrictions set forth in 2015 by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it will continue to work with international nuclear agencies and will return to JCPOA limits "once all sanctions are removed from the country." VOA's Arash Arabasadi tries to make sense of the chaos