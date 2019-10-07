Middle East

Iraq's PM Announces Reforms in Response to Deadly Protests

October 7, 2019 06:15 AM
Iraq’s leaders announced a new reform plan on Sunday following days of protests that have killed more than 100 people in less than a week. The cabinet met through the night Saturday in an effort to respond to protests that started on Tuesday in the capital Baghdad and quickly spread to other southern cities. The protests that started peacefully on Tuesday with protesters demanding jobs, better services and an end to widespread corruption became increasingly violent as the authorities used force to disperse protesters. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
