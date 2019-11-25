Israel Set to Deport Human Rights Watch Researcher

Middle East

November 25, 2019 04:24 AM
Israel is set to become the first democratic country to expel a Human Rights Watch representative. Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, must leave Israel on Monday after the country's top court last week rejected the group's request to re-examine a government decision to deport him. Shakir has been accused of promoting the Palestinian-led Israel boycott movement, which he denies. He said Sunday he will remain in his position and continue documenting violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories from abroad. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

