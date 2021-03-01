Middle East

Israel Worries About Possible New Iran Nuclear Deal

March 01, 2021 10:38 PM
The Biden administration and European officials continue efforts to reopen negotiations with Iran about a new nuclear deal, despite Iran’s refusal to talk to the US. Meanwhile, tensions in the region are rising, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu blaming Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Persian Gulf. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Camera:  Ricki Rosen  

 

