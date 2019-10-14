Japan Begins Recovery After Devastating Typhoon

Japan began recovery efforts Sunday after a powerful typhoon hit the central island killing more than 30 people and briefly paralyzing Tokyo. Typhoon Hagibis left parts of central and eastern Japan inundated with rain waters and floods from overflowing rivers. Close to half a million homes have lost power. The government has sent thousands of troops and rescue workers to help residents fight the floods and search for missing people. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the death toll could rise as some people are still missing after the storm.