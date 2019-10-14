East Asia Pacific

Japan Begins Recovery After Devastating Typhoon

October 14, 2019 04:47 AM
Japan Begins Recovery After Devastating Typhoon video player.
Embed
Link

Japan began recovery efforts Sunday after a powerful typhoon hit the central island killing more than 30 people and briefly paralyzing Tokyo. Typhoon Hagibis left parts of central and eastern Japan inundated with rain waters and floods from overflowing rivers. Close to half a million homes have lost power. The government has sent thousands of troops and rescue workers to help residents fight the floods and search for missing people. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the death toll could rise as some people are still missing after the storm.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:55
Former Boko Haram Fighters Seek Mental Healthcare, Forgiveness
Former Boko Haram Fighters Seek Mental Healthcare, Forgiveness
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:50
Africa’s New White Meat: Rabbit
Africa’s New White Meat: Rabbit
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:41
Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch
Cubans Once Again Feeling Energy Crunch
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 04:31
Coal-Centric Wyoming Aims to Lead on Carbon Capture
Coal-Centric Wyoming Aims to Lead on Carbon Capture
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 03:58
On 2nd Anniversary, #MeToo Sees Some Backlash to Movement
On 2nd Anniversary, #MeToo Sees Some Backlash to Movement