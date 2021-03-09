Kenya Donkey Keepers Move to Protect Animals from Slaughter for Medicine
In large parts of Africa, including Kenya, the humble donkey has been under threat from poaching for allegedly magic potions. To discourage thieves, Kenya last year banned donkey slaughterhouses and this month is holding its first donkey festival to encourage their protection. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.
