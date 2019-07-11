US Politics

Labor Secretary Defends His 2008 Plea Deal With Billionaire Sex Offender

July 11, 2019 03:02 AM
Labor Secretary Defends His 2008 Plea Deal With Billionaire Sex Offender
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has defended a plea deal he helped broker with Jeffrey Epstein in 2008 in Florida. The billionaire financier, who socialized with U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, is detained in New York where federal prosecutors have charged him with sex trafficking of minors between 2002 and 2005. Acosta is under pressure to step down because as U.S. attorney in Florida, he agreed to a mild sentence for Epstein. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

