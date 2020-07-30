Africa

Landlocked Botswana’s Truck Drivers Face COVID-19 Dilemma

July 30, 2020 11:39 AM
Botswana’s truck drivers, who deliver the majority of the landlocked country's goods from COVID-hit South Africa, are also responsible for 80 percent of the country's reported COVID-19 cases. Health authorities started testing all truckers for the virus in May, delaying them at the border for days at a time. Mqondisi Dube reports on their plight from Gaborone.

Camera: Reference Sibanda      Produced by:  Jason Godman 

Mqondisi Dube
By
Mqondisi Dube
