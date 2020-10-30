LATAM Update
October 30, 2020 07:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 7:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this Latin American edition Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Benjamin Gedan, Deputy Director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, about the significance of Chile’s referendum on a new constitution, Bolivian election results, the mini US – Brazil trade deal and much more.