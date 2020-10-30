LATAM Update

October 30, 2020 07:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 7:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this Latin American edition Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Benjamin Gedan, Deputy Director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, about the significance of Chile’s referendum on a new constitution, Bolivian election results, the mini US – Brazil trade deal and much more.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 07:05 PM
US Politics: Election Stakes
President Donald Trump, left, points towards Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during…
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 07:05 PM
Afghanistan Update
Abdullah Abdullah (C), Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, speaks with members of delegations…
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 07:05 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Strategic Implications
Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 07:05 PM
US Politics: Debate Fallout/Trump Covid-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29,…
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 07:05 PM
Japan: After Abe
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak