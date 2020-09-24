Lawmakers Criticize Changes at US International Broadcasting Networks

U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack is the first presidential appointee to serve in a new position created by Congress to modernize U.S.-funded broadcasting efforts worldwide. Since taking charge in June, the U.S. international broadcasting CEO has drawn bi-partisan criticism for removing agency broadcasting chiefs and initiating a security review that resulted in some foreign Voice of America journalists losing their visas. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Independent support group @VOAJournalists

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Victoria Sneden and Tressie Rhodes