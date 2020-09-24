Lawmakers Criticize Changes at US International Broadcasting Networks
September 24, 2020 11:56 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack is the first presidential appointee to serve in a new position created by Congress to modernize U.S.-funded broadcasting efforts worldwide. Since taking charge in June, the U.S. international broadcasting CEO has drawn bi-partisan criticism for removing agency broadcasting chiefs and initiating a security review that resulted in some foreign Voice of America journalists losing their visas. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Independent support group @VOAJournalists
Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Victoria Sneden and Tressie Rhodes