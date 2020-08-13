Lebanon: Drone Images Show Devastated Beirut

Drone footage filmed Thursday, August 13, shows countless destroyed buildings, hundreds of shattered windows and a still-smoldering Beirut port.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for the speedy formation of a new government Thursday as lawmakers approved the government's two-week state of emergency after the recent devastating explosion that killed scores of people and injured thousands of others.

Lebanese state media said Berri urged lawmakers at parliament’s first legislative session since the August 4 blast to begin “speeding up the formation of a (new) government.”

Lawmakers have begun consultations on forming a new cabinet, a process complicated by divisions in a country governed by a sectarian power-sharing system.

Parliament approved the state of emergency to suppress resurgent protests over corruption, mismanagement and negligence by the long-entrenched political elite.

Hundreds of people have been injured in clashes with security forces who fired tear gas.

LINK: https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/lebanese-parliament-speaker-calls-speedy-formation-new-government