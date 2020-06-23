COVID-19 Pandemic

As Lebanon Spirals, Its Foreign Workers Are Abandoned to Their Fate

June 23, 2020 11:02 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 31 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Lebanon in recent months has been hit by a series of crises. First, mass protests, then an economic meltdown, and finally the coronavirus lockdown. All of this has left hundreds of thousands of migrant workers – many of them women – from across the world vulnerable, and in a growing number of cases, out on the streets. Jacob Russell has their story from Beirut.

Camera: Jacob Russell
Video editor: Jason Godman

Default Author Profile
By
Jacob Russell
Latest Episodes