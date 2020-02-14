Europe

Macron Announces Measures to Protect Ice, Biodiversity of French Mountains

February 14, 2020 03:14 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a plan to protect glaciers and biodiversity in the French mountains. During a visit to the Alpine resort town of Chamonix on Thursday, Macron spoke of the importance of fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity to mark the launch of the French biodiversity office. He also visited a shrinking glacier above Chamonix to draw attention to the effects of global warming. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Macron's action came a day after the European Space Agency published satellite images of a large iceberg that broke off from a glacier in the Antarctica.

Zlatica Hoke
