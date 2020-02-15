Coronavirus Outbreak

Major World Events Canceled as Fears of Coronavirus Spread Mounts

February 15, 2020 05:14 AM
As the death toll from the COVID-19 virus continues to mount within China, the world is beginning to experience the economic fallout from the epidemic and major events are being canceled. Officials said as of Friday there were nearly 64,000 confirmed cases in mainland China. Almost 1,400 people have died. Outside of China, about 500 cases have been confirmed in about two dozen countries and three people have lost their lives. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo updates us in this report.

