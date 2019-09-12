Malaria on Rise in South Sudan as Other Countries See Improvement
September 12, 2019 11:08 AM
Malaria Infections Rise in South Sudan as Other Countries See Improvement video player.
In the past decade, the world has seen significant advances toward eliminating malaria infection, and death. But in some regions progress has slowed, says the World Health Organization. Sheila Ponnie reports from South Sudan where, due to years of conflict and poor environmental conditions, malaria may be gaining a new foothold.