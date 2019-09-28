Manna House Gives Breakfast and More to Baltimore's Homeless, Underprivileged
September 28, 2019 01:42 AM
For many homeless people, finding shelter sometimes isn't nearly as important as finding a meal. Providing food is the main mission of Manna House, a charity organization, where homeless and underprivileged people get breakfast and other services for free. Nilofar Mughal is giving a view from the inside of Manna House located in Baltimore in the state of Maryland.