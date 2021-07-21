For Many African Youth, Prosperity in Europe Is an Impossible Dream
Large numbers of migrants continue to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean from Africa to the southern coasts of Spain. Among them are hundreds of unaccompanied minors who, under Spanish law, are entitled to be housed in Spain until they turn 18. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report by Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.
Camera: Alfonso Beato
Produced by: Henry Hernandez