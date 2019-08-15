USA

Meet America's Only Fan-owned Professional Football Team

The National Football League, America's professional football league, on September 5 will open its 100th season with a game featuring its oldest rivalry, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, teams that first faced off in 1921. The Green Bay Packers, based in a city of just more than 100,000 in the state of Wisconsin, hold a number of distinctions, among them: they play in the smallest market for any major U.S. sports franchise, and they are publicly owned. VOA's Jeff Custer has more from Green Bay.
 

