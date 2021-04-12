East Asia Pacific

Mekong Dams Bring Hardship to Thai Villagers

April 12, 2021 10:16 AM
360p | 13 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 25 MB
720p | 63 MB
720p | 73 MB
Original | 87 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The Mekong is one of the world’s great rivers — a 5,000-kilometer waterway threading from China through Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.  However, dams have subverted the ecosystem, bringing drought during the monsoon season and high waters when it should be dry. That has forever changed the lives of those who depend on the river for food and work in northeastern Thailand, a poor region bordering Laos and Cambodia. Vijitra Duangdee reports for VOA news, from Nong Khai, Thailand.

Camera: Black Squirrel Productions  

Default Author Profile
By
Vijitra Duangdee
Latest Episodes
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 09:37 AM
VOA Connect Episode 169, Everyday People (no captions)
Everyday People (no captions)
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 09:02 PM
Biden Officials Signal Willingness to Compromise on $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
Heavy traffic is seen on the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey to New York, as seen from Fort Lee Historic Park.
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 06:54 PM
Ancient Sea Turtles Suffer Staggering Population Loss
Ancient Sea Turtles Suffer Staggering Population Loss
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 03:28 PM
Over 65 and Vaccinated Against COVID – What's Next for American Seniors?
Over 65 and Vaccinated Against COVID – What's Next for American Seniors?
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 03:14 AM
New App Helps Disaster Responders Deal with Religious Communities
New App Helps Disaster Responders Deal With Religious Community