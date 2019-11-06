Mexico President Rejects Call to Wage War On Cartels

Mexican President Andres Obrador has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's call to wage war on organized crime in his country. Trump offered U.S. help in an effort to wipe out drug cartels in Mexico in response to a massacre of nine U.S. family members on a road in northern Mexico. The Mexican president said Mexico would act with "independence and sovereignty" in pursuing the criminals behind the attack, but rejected the idea of going after them with arms. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the increasingly aggressive behavior of Mexican drug lords raises questions about who controls the country.