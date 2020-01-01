Middle East

Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad

January 01, 2020 02:07 PM
Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad video player.
Senior leaders of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq ordered a drawdown Wednesday of supporters surrounding the perimeter of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Protesters who burned trailers and smashed security cameras gathered after a U.S. airstrike killed members of the militia in Iraq. U.S. officials have said the strikes on Kataeb Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and command-and-control locations were in response to a rocket attack that killed a U.S. defense contractor last week. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has more.
 

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
