'Minari,' Story of Korean American Family, Showcases Immigrant Experience

February 23, 2021 10:07 AM
“Minari,” a film by Korean American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of a young Korean immigrant family chasing the American dream. Like the Korean herb minari, known for its adaptability to a variety of climates and conditions, the young Korean family is determined to put down roots in the American rural South. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.

Penelope Poulou
