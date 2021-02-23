'Minari,' Story of Korean American Family, Showcases Immigrant Experience
February 23, 2021 10:07 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
“Minari,” a film by Korean American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, tells the story of a young Korean immigrant family chasing the American dream. Like the Korean herb minari, known for its adaptability to a variety of climates and conditions, the young Korean family is determined to put down roots in the American rural South. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.