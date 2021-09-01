USA

More Than 1 Million Customers in Louisiana, Mississippi Left Without Power

September 01, 2021 10:23 AM
In the US state of Louisiana, rescuers used boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters after Ida — a Category 4 hurricane — ripped through the state’s southeastern coast and damaged its electrical grid. More from VOA’s Mariama Diallo.

Prooducer: Mary Cieslak

An Hai of the Vietnamese Service contributed to the radio report.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
