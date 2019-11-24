Impeachment Inquiry

More Impeachment Hearings Possible; Democratic Presidential Field Grows

November 24, 2019 05:00 PM
More Impeachment Hearings Possible; Another Democrat Announces Presidential Bid video player.
The U.S. House of Representatives will continue preparing its report this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, as Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he won’t rule out the possibility of more hearings. This comes as another Democrat joins the field of candidates running for the presidency. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

