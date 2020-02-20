Murals Dedicated to Kobe Bryant Draw Mourners in Los Angeles

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the public memorial service for basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, which will be held at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California in late February. Bryant’s fans all over the world still mourn his sudden and tragic death, but fans in Los Angeles have special connection to the LA. based player, and are visiting some famous citywide images of the star. Gandira Pratama reports from Los Angeles