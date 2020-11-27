Nairobi’s Iconic Minibuses Launch Contact Tracing for COVID-19
As Kenya sees a jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the country's colorful public transport buses, called matatus, have launched a registration system in the capital for passenger contact tracing. If a rider tests positive for the virus, other commuters will get an alert that they should go for testing. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Nairobi.
