COVID-19 Pandemic

Nairobi’s Iconic Minibuses Launch Contact Tracing for COVID-19

November 27, 2020 01:22 PM
As Kenya sees a jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the country's colorful public transport buses, called matatus, have launched a registration system in the capital for passenger contact tracing. If a rider tests positive for the virus, other commuters will get an alert that they should go for testing. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Nairobi.

Ruud Elmendorp
