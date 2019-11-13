USA

Naturalizations Hit 11-Year High as Election Year Approaches

November 13, 2019 07:38 PM
Naturalizations Hit 11-Year High as Election Year Approaches video player.
Embed
Link

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized 833,000 people — an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship — in fiscal 2019, which ended Sept. 30. This fiscal year, USCIS administered the Oath of Allegiance to 60 of America's newest citizens, from 51 countries, during a special naturalizing ceremony Tuesday at Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. Saqib Ul Islam talked to some of the new citizens about how they feel and what they are looking forward to as a U.S. citizen.
 

Default Author Profile
By
Saqib Ul Islam
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 19:41
Making the Digital More Tangible: Microsoft's HoloLens 2 Brings Holograms to Work
Microsoft Hologram HoloLens
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 17:19
Syrian Refugees Living in Camp Prep for Winter
Syrian Refugees Living in Camp Prep for Winter
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 12:31
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
Ghanaian Club Keeps Football Alive After Scandal
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 12:02
British Refusal to Publish Russia Report Fuels Suspicions Of Kremlin Links
British Refusal to Publish Russia Report Fuels Suspicions of Kremlin Links
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:43
Toxic Herbicides to be Outlawed in Thailand Dec. 1
Toxic Herbicides to be Outlawed in Thailand Dec. 1