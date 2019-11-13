Naturalizations Hit 11-Year High as Election Year Approaches

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized 833,000 people — an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship — in fiscal 2019, which ended Sept. 30. This fiscal year, USCIS administered the Oath of Allegiance to 60 of America's newest citizens, from 51 countries, during a special naturalizing ceremony Tuesday at Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. Saqib Ul Islam talked to some of the new citizens about how they feel and what they are looking forward to as a U.S. citizen.

