Nearly One Year Later, American Remains Jailed in Moscow

November 23, 2019 01:20 AM
Nearly One Year Later, American Remains Jailed in Moscow
In late December, it will be one year since Moscow detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan on espionage charges. During his 11 months in the infamous Lefortovo prison, Whelan has denied the allegations and complained of systematic mistreatment. His family in the U.S. is working to bring the former Marine home. Yulia Savchenko met with Whelan's sister, Elizabeth, in Washington to get the latest on the case.
 

Yulia Savchenko
