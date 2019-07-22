Netanyahu Now Israel's Longest-Serving Prime Minister
July 22, 2019 12:21 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu has just become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, surpassing the country’s founding leader David Ben Gurion. Despite ongoing corruption charges and his failure to form a government after April’s elections, Netanyahu insists he will continue and win the new elections called for September. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.