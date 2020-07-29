New Delhi Residents Savor Normalcy as Restaurants Reopen

As in other countries, India’s hospitality industry is among the worst hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cautiously, however, some restaurants are reopening, prepped up to navigate a post-COVID world with new norms. And although the Indian capital is one of the cities hit hard by the pandemic, four months on people are ready to step out, bringing some hope to an industry that has cost millions their jobs and where many are still shuttered. Anjana Pasricha has this report from New Delhi.

Camera: Darshan Singh Producer: Rod James