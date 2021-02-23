Nigeria Rape Reporting App Helps Survivors Avoid Stigma

Nigeria’s reported rapes tripled during COVID-19 pandemic to a few thousand, but the U.N. Children’s fund says one in four girls have been victims of sexual violence – meaning countless thousands of rapes are going unreported due to stigma. A Nigerian programmer has created an application for rape survivors to report the attacks and seek help while avoiding stigma. Percy Dabang reports from Yola, Nigeria.

Camera: Halley Cromwell

Produced by: Jon Spier