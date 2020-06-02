Science & Health

Nigerian E-health Start-up Improving Access to Quick Malaria Testing During Pandemic

June 02, 2020 04:53 AM
The World Health Organization has warned that malaria deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa could double this year to 769,000 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nigeria has the highest cases of malaria in the world but with the global focus on controlling the spread of COVID-19, many malaria patients are not getting to hospitals and intervention could fall through the cracks. Nigerian technology startup Wellahealth is trying to bridge the gap with rapid malaria testing. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Emeka Gibson  

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
