Africa

Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions

August 28, 2019 04:45 AM
Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions video player.
Embed
Link

Nigeria's government for years has been seeking a lasting solution to the conflict between farmers and herders over grazing lands, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.  The country's middle belt region is most affected by the dispute but recently the government introduced a settlement plan for herders aimed at ending the clashes.  But the settlements, known as RUGA in Hausa, are meeting some resistance - as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja. 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:51
Ukrainian Artist Gives Color To Brooklyn
Ukrainian Artist Gives Color To Brooklyn
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:48
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan Camp
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan Camp
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:43
Macron Says Europe Should Reach Out to Russia
Macron Says Europe Should Reach Out to Russia
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:41
Tensions in Kashmir Tanking Tourism
Tensions in Kashmir Tanking Tourism
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:36
Families with Temporary Protected Status Face an Uncertain Future
Families with Temporary Protected Status Face an Uncertain Future