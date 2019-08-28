Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions
August 28, 2019 04:45 AM
Nigeria's government for years has been seeking a lasting solution to the conflict between farmers and herders over grazing lands, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. The country's middle belt region is most affected by the dispute but recently the government introduced a settlement plan for herders aimed at ending the clashes. But the settlements, known as RUGA in Hausa, are meeting some resistance - as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.