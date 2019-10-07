North Korea Walks Away from Nuclear Talks, but Maybe Not For Good
October 7, 2019 09:34 AM
U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks have collapsed yet again, after Pyongyang angrily walked away, blaming Washington. But it does not necessarily mean the demise of the talks. Both North Korea and the U.S. have repeatedly walked away during the past year and a half of negotiations, only to later return. As VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, both sides have incentives to continue talking, despite a lack of progress.