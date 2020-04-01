Organization Offers Free Education to Pakistan's Street Children
April 01, 2020 11:36 AM
Millions of children in Pakistan are deprived of an education due to financial reasons. Some are even forced into child labor to earn enough to feed their families. While the government does provide public schools, non-government organizations like Dosti are also helping. VOA's Nazar ul Islam has more in this report from Peshawar, Pakistan narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.