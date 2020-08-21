People in India-Controlled Kashmir Observe Friday Prayers with Social Distancing

Muslims in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory felt a "feeling of togetherness" after attending Friday prayers for the first time in more than four months, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Large gatherings were banned in India to curb the spread of coronavirus, and hence prayers were not allowed at places of worship, including mosques.

The Kashmir valley has so far reported more than 20,000 cases, of which nearly 5,500 people remain infected.

Racked by a decadeslong insurgency, Kashmir is claimed in whole by India and neighboring foe Pakistan, but ruled in part by each.

