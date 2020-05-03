COVID-19 Pandemic

People Walk, Gather, Protest as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease

May 03, 2020 01:29 AM
President Donald Trump is spending the weekend at the Camp David retreat in Maryland as some U.S. and international cities begin to reopen after weeks of stay-at-home orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New statistics show Belgium reporting the most COVID-19 deaths, while Russia and Pakistan also post grim news overnight. VOA's Carolyn Presutti has the latest.

Carolyn Presutti
