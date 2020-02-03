Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China

February 03, 2020 06:08 AM
Embed

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, it has killed its first patient outside China. News reports from the Philippines say a Chinese man from Wuhan, in Hubei province where the virus was first detected, died in a hospital in Manila a few days after arriving there. Many countries, including the United States, are denying entry to all foreign visitors who had recently been to China as part of a global effort to stop the spread. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports people returning home from China are being quarantined.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:15
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:03
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:56
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:24
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 17:53
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat