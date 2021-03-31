Quick Takes

Photographer Runs Away From Lava in Iceland

March 31, 2021 03:15 PM
A photographer was forced to run away from lava as in flowed toward him near an Icelandic volcano, Monday, March 29.   

Thousands have flocked to the site of the eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, hoping to witness the lava flow. 

Authorities in Iceland set up a 3.5-kilometer-long hiking trail to the volcano and are patrolling the area for visitor safety. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
