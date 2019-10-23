Plugged In-Kurds: The Search for Peace & Stability

October 23, 2019 01:08 PM
Syrian Kurds are on the run and American troops are pelted with fruit as Kurds express anger over the White House decision to pull troops out of Northern Syria. What’s next for the Kurds who fought alongside Americans against ISIS? Will they ever realize their dream of an independent Kurdish state? Plugged in examines the Kurdish conundrum on “Kurds: The Search for Peace and Stability.”

 

 

By
Greta Van Susteren
